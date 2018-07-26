War Vets rampage after Prophets say villagers will vote MDC Alliance

Voters from Madzivhe village in Beitbridge West have reportedly accused Zanu PF activists for allegedly deploying war veterans and prophets in their door-to-door campaigns to “sniff out” MDC Alliance supporters in the past few days.

“They [self-proclaimed prophets aligned to the ruling party] would claim they had been shown a vision that we [villagers] would vote for MDC Alliance and we must stop it,” a villager claimed.

“They prefer to continue suffering. War veterans and prophets are telling people that cameras would be installed at voting booths to monitor us. These prophets say they have powers to prophesy who I will vote for, so people are scared of removing Zanu PF.”

Meanwhile, local Zanu PF officials have advised affected people to contact police if they feel threatened. news day