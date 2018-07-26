Video: Gandawa survives assassination after telling people not to vote Mnangagwa

Zanu PF fingered in midnight abduction of independent Magunje MP candidate’s family

He is a former Zanu PF official who appeared in a video few weeks ago telling people in Mashonaland not to vote for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Godfrey Gandawa reports that he is now a target of assassination.

He says yesterday, security sources tipped him that government hitmen were on their way to kill him at midnight so he hid and left his family including his old mother who were briefly abducted by armed men driving vehicles normally used by state security agents.

The gunmen identified themselves as government agents from the CID police unit.

The Gandawa family only captured the first three letters of the truck’s registration, ‘AES’. A new crack unit of the CID homicide in Harare uses trucks from BAIC , the Chinese car-maker.

Gandawa, a popular MP, is running an impressive campaign in Magunje – one of the many former Zanu PF rebels who are urging their support base to vote for MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Godfrey Gandawa is an Independent MP Candidate. MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa expressed shock when he told thousands of supporters during a rally in Chitungwiza that Gandawa’s family was abducted by gunmen at midnight.

Video of Gandawa in his own words:

#ZimReport Former Zanu PF MP & now independent candidate Godfrey Gandawa explains how his family was abducted by 3 armed men on 25 July 2018 from his rural home in Magunje, Mashonaland West province pic.twitter.com/hz2mAjWiu1 — Povo Zim (@povozim) 26 July 2018

Meanwhile, people have expressed shock that the current government is still hunting people like animals by night while preaching peace during daytime.

Here are are the comments:

David Coltart: Dr Godfrey Gandawa former MP for Magunje & former Dep Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education has been running a Bhora Musango campaign in his constituency telling voters not to vote for Mnangagwa. Last night his life was threatened. Watch what he says.

Dewa Mavhinga: Breaking: Three armed men early morning today raided the rural home of Godfrey Gandawa in Magunje, Mashonaland West Province. Gandawa was not home, six family members briefly abducted then set free. Family shaken

Edmund Kudzayi: Attempt to abduct Gandawa fails after he was tipped of by security people who do not agree with what Chiwenga is doing.

Thandekile Moyo: But guys! Can’t believe # Zanupf‘s still abducting people! We need to reject this. Today it’s ex Zanu people, tomorrow it’s you& I. There must be rule of law!Driving around in the middle of the night with Gandawa‘s poor old mum is the worst form of abuse of the aged.