Five years after he fled the country in a huff, former Zimbabwe’s Minister of Tourism and Hospitality, Walter Mzembi, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of turning the State House into a playground for sangomas and false prophets.

Writing in the vernacular Shona, and in apparent reference to Mnangagwa, Mzembi said on Twitter:

Asi mukoma maindidzingirira kure kuti muzoitaso? Kuita Statehouse dambe reN’ anga nevaPorofita venhema here mukoma Nyika ichibhebha? (So, this is why you chased me away? That you would turn the State House into a playground for traditional healers and fake prophets?)

Mzembi went further, revealing that he is related to the Zimbabwe septuagenarian.

He added that he was unlike Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube who he said has a penchant of lying to the President while the country was not moving foward.

“Uyu mukoma wangu wedzinza, ndiriBabamunini mumhuri iyi , ndinekodzero yekubvunza , tigadzirise vanhu vararame zvirinani . Handitambiri mari mazviri sa @MthuliNcube, handisi pabasa saye anosweronyebera vanhu naPresident wacho . Tinoda kugadzirisa mhendesure”

