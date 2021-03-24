Renowned investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder Walter Magaya is a fake prophet, but can deceive even the most educated members of the society.

Chin’ono says the reason why Zimbabwe is backward in the midst of global advancement is because its people, though educated, can easily be deceived by people like Magaya into believing things that defy science.

“These people are executives, university graduates, fathers and mothers.

“But a crooked fake prophet Walter Magaya convinced them that maize from his farm is anointed by God,” he says.

Chin’ono maintains that the country has potential to be among the most advanced nations in terms of technology, however, it is backward because Zimbabweans can be easily deceived.

“This is why Zimbabwe is backward in the midst of global advancement!

“This defies logic, but it happened,” he says.

Magaya is a Zimbabwean religious leader who is among the most celebrated self-proclaimed prophets in the country.

Magaya rose to prominence in 2012 after his visit to T. B. Joshua (of SCOAN) who is believed to have anointed him to became a ‘great’ prophet.

In June 2019 and July 2019, Magaya was implicated in 3 cases of alleged rape. In response to the allegations, Magaya said that the accusers were trying to tarnish his image and to extort money.

In October 2018, Magaya claimed to have had found a cure for HIV and Cancer, adding that he was waiting for scientists to clinically prove the drugs.

-Zwnews