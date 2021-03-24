Photo: For illustration

Two pro-democracy campaigners Tatenda Dennius and Leroy Tevera, were detained today in Masvingo for allegedly spraying graffiti on buildings.

The two sprayed buildings with messages demanding release from prison of human rights activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

The duo are accused of causing malicious damage to property and criminal nuisance.

Meanwhile, Haruzivishe says he was arrested in movie style by armed men who at first wanted to take him to an undisclosed place, but later dropped him at Harare Central police after he raised alarm.

He accused of failing to appear in court in 2020 at a time when he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive to coronavirus.

Haruzivishe is currently in prison after he was arrested last month and charged with kidnapping for allegedly locking up Impala employees.

-Zwnews