VP Mohadi on 3-day state visit to Malawi

KEMBO

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has commenced a three-day visit to Lilongwe, engaging with Malawian government officials and business leaders to bolster collaboration on critical bilateral issues.

Upon his arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, VP Mohadi was welcomed by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi Dr. Nancy Saungweme, Malawian Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud, and Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr. Mwayiwayo Polepole.

Accompanied by senior government officials, VP Mohadi will also tour sporting facilities and the Mtalimanja fisheries during his stay.

State media

23rd February 2024

