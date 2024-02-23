STOP THE MADNESS: Kasukuwere wades into Mnangagwa’s 3rd bid debate

Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term will backfire and embarrass him.

Kasukuwere questions why would Mnangagwa want a third term when he has shown that he is a failure.

“Anenge achipo achiitei?” Kasukuwere asks. Posting on his X handle, he added the third term idea is ill-advised and would backfire.

“3rd Term is an ill fated attempt to stay in power! It will backfire and embarrass you,” he says.

Speaking about the Robert Mugabe National Youths Day, Kasukuwere said:

“The Robert Mugabe National Youth Day is a celebration of a national icon and is not a day for a political party and #3termMadness. It’s the responsibility of the Ministry to arrange and make it an all inclusive day. I recall debates during the GNU that canvassed for this day.

“Keep it national and use it to build the youth of our country. For KCD to be behaving like a youthies was very sad!

The idea of tractors was good, but bring working ones.”

Zwnews