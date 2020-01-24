CHIWENGA DIVORCE LATEST: Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga has suffered a crushing blow in one of his many legal battles against estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga after a Harare High Court ruled in favour of Marry and ordered the former general to return the couple’s three minor children to his wife.

The court also ruled that Chiwenga must allow Marry access to the couple’s sumptuous matrimonial home in Borrowdale Brooke.

Full court details below:

Must return…and Tadisiswa Chiwenga (Born 13 February 2014) to the custody of the applicant within twenty-four hours of this order. 2. The respondent (Vice President Constantino Chiwenga) is hereby interdicted and restrained from interfering with applicant’s (Marry Mubaiwa Chiwenga) access to, use and enjoyment of the property known as 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke, Borrowdale, Harare. 3. The respondent is hereby interdicted and restrained from interfering with applicant’s access to, use and enjoyment of the property known as Orchid Gardens, Domboshawa, Harare. 4. The respondent is hereby interdicted and restrained from interfering with applicant’s access to, use and enjoyment of the motor vehicles, namely, Toyota Lexus, Mercedes Benz S400, Mercedes Benz E350 (Black). 5. Respondent is interdicted and restrained from denying or refusing applicant access and /or possession of her clothing. 6. The respondent is ordered to pay applicant’s costs of suit.

Justice Kwenda also had a few strong words to say about the rule of law and the abuse of state power. The judge said,