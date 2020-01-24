Raunchy dancer and singer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda, who has over the years entertained local men with her sexually-charged dances, yesterday tied the knot with a United Kingdom based medical doctor Chambuka Mupudzi at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Bev has since taken to social media to show pregnancy test results after pictures appeared to show that she is expecting.

The controversial dancer who has never shied away from controversy says could be heard in the video singing Ammara Brown’s song Svoto while displaying the pregnancy test results and a receipt from the pharmacy.

The results show that she is not pregnant.