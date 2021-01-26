Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will preside over the burial of three late national heroes JB Matiza, SB Moyo and P Zimondi at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow, Wednesday.

He appears on the scene following rumours that he had travelled to China to get Covid-19 treatment.

Information Ministry’s permanent secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the development and said the VP will preside over the burial which will take place at 9 AM in Harare tomorrow:

The burials of our three departed National Heroes will take place from 0900 tomorrow 27 January 2021. The Acting President, General (Rtd) Dr. CGDN Chiwenga will preside.

Paradayi Zimondi, Joel Biggie Matiza and Sibusiso Moyo all died from coronavirus.