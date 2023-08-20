Data analysts Team Pachedu says the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission ZEC and the Central Intelligence Organization has ordered all presiding officers to send them presidential results and not to post them outside polling stations as required by the law.

“ZEC & CIO have instructed all Presiding officers to send Presidential results to a WhatsApp number & not to post them outside the station,” reports Team Pachedu.

The data analysts have since urged all agents to resist this move.

“We encourage all agents to resist this move and for all citizens to be camped outside (301m) of polling stations. Do not sleep at home,” says Team Pachedu.

Apparently, some reports suggest that vote rigging training is currently underway.

One such message alert is below:

I HEARD FROM MY FRIEND WHO IS THE PRESIDING OFFICER ZVIKANZI TAPUHWA MA CELL NUMBER EKUFONERA AS SOON AS PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS AVERENGWA MUSATI MANAMIRA VANHU VE MEDIA VASATI VAMAONA.NUMBER DZACHO NDEDZE KU PRESIDENT’S OFFICE .VANZI SPECIFICALLY PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS ACHINGOPERA KUVERENGWA. ALL THE PRESIDING OFFICERS VAUDZIWA NEMA D.E.O (DISTRICT ELECTION OFFICER)SAKA POLLING AGENTS PANODA KUTOKASIRA KUTUMIRA MAPHOTOS PAMA MA V11 PLIZ.VAPUHWA INSTRUCTION KUTI AS SOON AS MUCHINGOPEDZA KU SIGNER MA V11 FOR PRESIDENTIAL ALL THE PRESIDING OFFICERS VANOTOFANIRWA KUITA ACTION NEKUKASIRA ZVISATI ZVABUDA KU PUBLIC AND THE MEDIA .