AN orgy of politically motivated violence continues to prevail across the country as Zimbabwe continues its Long March towards the impending nationwide by-elections amid reports that suspected Zanu PF militia last Saturday burnt a house belonging to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Ward 8 Councilor, Oswell Shambare.

Although police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not immediately confirm the incident by close of day yesterday, CCC welfare secretary Maureen Kademaunga authenticated the reports to the privately-run NewsDay.

It is reported that irate thugs aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF besieged on Shambare’s residence where the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum was holding a meeting.

During the time of communication yesterday, Kademaunga said she was on her way to Bindura, adding that she would be in a position to disclose more details on the matter this Tuesday.

On the other hand efforts to get a comment from the ruling party’s spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa failed to bear dividends.

Said the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum yesterday:

“Suspected Zanu PF supporters on Saturday night torched Bindura ward 18 councilor Shambare’s house. Shambare had hosted a CCC youth meeting during the day”.

The Bindura incident comes at a time when the credibility of this month-end’s by-elections continue to be cast into disrepute as it comes hardly a fortnight after perceived Zanu PF thugs orchestrated the violence which led to the murder of 30-year old Mboneni Ncube at CCC rally addressed by the leading opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa at Mbizo 4 Shopping Center in Kwekwe.

Regional and international human rights organisations have also condemned the surging cases of political violence with Amnesty International deputy director for southern Africa Muleya Mwananyanda urging Harare to bring all perpetrators of politically-motivated violence to book.

The long-ruling Zanu PF- in power since the attainment of independence in 1980- has traditionally been accused of resorting to political violence in its pursuit to crush dissenting voices during elections.

Zimbabwe’s late dictator, Robert Mugabe, who was replaced by Mnangagwa in a November 2017 coup is on record saying that the ruling party has ‘degrees in violence’.

Zwnews