The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has fired its Information Technology experts following the problems discovered in the voters roll, reports Team Pachedu.

Team Pachedu says they are huge anomalies that point to a systematic effort by the Commission to subvert the will of the people, adding that ZEC Commissioners should have resigned instead of sacrificing these IT experts.

Meanwhile, Team Pachedu a group of patriotic Zimbabweans who strive to promulgate the culture of transparency, responsibility and accountability claims ZEC is now requesting everyone who wants the voters roll to first apply to the CEO who will approve or decline the purchase.

This is a clear violation of the Act which says anyone can have access to it after paying a prescribed fee. There is no other procedure in the Act.

Zwnews