Village headman nearly killed in “manhood tying game” gone wrong

Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Court was left in stitches after a 41 year old Village headman confessed that the major cause of a dispute that nearly got him killed was a manhood tying game.

Headman Magomana born Sitori Joseph who appeared before Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu as a complainant to an attempted murder case told the court that he was beaten and injured buy his subject who he used to play manhood tying games during their beer drinking excursions.

“Munhu wakandirova akambondisunga chimutundo changu ndakadhakwa,(the person who beat me once tied my pen!s when i was drunk.)

Kamutambo kekusungana zvimutundo kanowanzoitika nguva yekumwa mukumbi.(the game of tying each others manhood usually happens during the time we drink beer made from the Amarula fruit)

Anenge anyanyisa kudhakwa ndiye anosungwa chimutundo( the one who gets more drunk will have his penis tied with a string) revealed Mr Sitori

Prosecuting Edmore Mbavarira, told the court that on January 27 2018 Sitori Joseph was drinking traditional beer with Chumachehore Mativenga at Feyai Chumachehore’s homestead.

At around 2000 hrs the complainant approached the accused reprimanding him on the way he tied his manhood when he was drunk .

The accused person accused then complainant of having an affair with his girlfriend.

The accused person secretly followed the complainant on his way home.The accused struck the complainant twice on the head with a stone.

The complainant fell down and became unconscious and was assisted by his wife Ketina Mahachi to be transported to his homestead.

The complainant was referred to Neshuro Hospital for treatment.

Regional Magistrate Zuyu adjourned the case to October 12 to allow the accused person to bring witnesses for his defense