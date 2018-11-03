LATEST PICTURES: Heavy snow falls in Murewa Zimbabwe

A snow storm hit some parts of northern Zimbabwe(Murewa) on Friday afternoon bringing business operations to a halt while motorists had to stop.

The storm described by agencies as a mixture of hail and storm caught most people unaware while others took the opportunity to enjoy the unexpected weather phenomenon.

Ms Nancy Gwede who was travelling from Nyadire Mission to Harare around 1600 hours said the snow storm started when they had just left Murewa Centre near Mukwa Centre and stretched for over 6 kilometres after Chivake River Bridge, see images and videos.