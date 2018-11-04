Masiyiwa bootlicking ED Mnangagwa to get top Zim Government post?

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The fire that self-exiled Zimbabwean business mogul Strive Masiyiwa, stroked is still burning.

Masiyiwa recently stirred controversy among citizens when he claimed that Zimbabwe’s governance system has improved since Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED) took over power from former president Robert Mugabe.

He said Mnangagwa is sincere in saying Zimbabwe is open for greatness and that people should be patient with him and give him a chance.

His sentiments earned him a backlash from some Zimbabweans who think there is nothing to celebrate under Mnangagwa’s rule; with unemployment rising, companies closing, human rights being trumped on, and corruption going unchecked.

Some view his praise for Mnangagwa as mere bootlicking, and probably for a cabinet or government post. They think that since Mnangagwa, has appointed technocrats who were outside party politics, Masiyiwa could be thinking that ED might be tempted to consider him for a post.

This line of thinking has seemingly been supported by a hint from his wife Tsitsi Masiyiwa’s tweet based on a biblical story of Joseph, who was made prime minister in foreign land (Egypt) by king Pharaoh.

As if in support or hinting on her husband’s likelihood to be invited by Mnangagwa she recently twitted; “Can you be called upon by your pharaoh to serve in your Egypt to prevent calamity.”

Some critics read it as; “Can you be invited by your leader to serve in your country to prevent further economic down turn.”