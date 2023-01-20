JAISON MUVHEVHI: Mother Of Murdered Wedza Cop, Maxwell Hove, Blames Outdated Police Equipment For Son’s Death…VIDEO

The mother of Wedza Police Officer-in-Charge Maxwell Hove who was killed by a rogue ex-cop, Jaison Muvhevhi, said her son died because he was in a battered police car whose door wouldn’t open and that the police gun wouldn’t work after jamming.

Below is the video and message from Inspector Maxwell Hove’s mother who spoke at her son’s burial at Chanda Village in Mberengwa. His heartbroken mother revealed shocking new information that her son tried to flee from gunman Jaison Muvevi but door of police car wouldn’t open, and a police gun jammed.