JAISON MUVHEVHI: Mother Of Murdered Wedza Cop, Maxwell Hove, Blames Outdated Police Equipment For Son’s Death…VIDEO
The mother of Wedza Police Officer-in-Charge Maxwell Hove who was killed by a rogue ex-cop, Jaison Muvhevhi, said her son died because he was in a battered police car whose door wouldn’t open and that the police gun wouldn’t work after jamming.
Below is the video and message from Inspector Maxwell Hove’s mother who spoke at her son’s burial at Chanda Village in Mberengwa. His heartbroken mother revealed shocking new information that her son tried to flee from gunman Jaison Muvevi but door of police car wouldn’t open, and a police gun jammed.
I am a bereaved mother whose heart bleeds for her son’s death. Forgive me, but you have to listen to me, I am very hurt because my son could not escape from the police vehicle he was in because its door could not open.
How is it possible that the door of a police station vehicle failed to open? Even if you were in my shoes, you would be hurt under such circumstances as a mother. Maybe if the door of the vehicle had opened, the story could have been different.
If that vehicle had doors expected of a police vehicle, maybe my son would be alive.
Secondly, I was told the gun he was using failed to discharge. The ZRP needs state of the art firearms not those of the Ian Smith era that are outdated. Provided modern weapons, our police officers will feel safe in the conduct of their duties.