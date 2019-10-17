Roland Muchegwa: Zim fugitive is top blesser in South Africa: Video, Pictures

While people were still coming to terms with the fact that Roland Muchegwa epitomises the notion that money can buy you anything, authorities in Zimbabwe caught a break after the fugitive surfaced as a trending topic in South Africa.

Who is Roland Muchegwa and why is he a wanted man?

Social media was abuzz, on Thursday, after a video went viral, showing a group of girls partying it up with a man that has since been identified as Roland Muchegwa.

According to reports from Zimbabwe, Roland Muchegwa is a 51-year-old who may be on the run from authorities in the neighbouring country.

It is believed that Roland Muchegwa, the father of two children, was accused of assaulting his former wife, Mitchell Kawome, back in 2015.

It seems that for four years, Roland Muchegwa has evaded capture. As it turns out, the viral blesser has been living it up in South Africa this entire time.

Viral blesser surfaces in South Africa

On Thursday, a video showing two girls dancing at a petrol station went viral — and it was not due to their talents. Towards the 0:08 mark of the video attached below, a man — believed to be Roland Muchegwa, appeared in the footage.

Opinion is divided on what may have drawn the women to Muchegwa. However, it is clear — judging by how comfortable they seem around him — that they may have no clue that the 51-year-old is a wanted man in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe authorities have yet to issue a statement on the matter.

What did he do to his wife in Zimbabwe …. by nehanda 2015

HARARE – Roland Muchegwa (46) is on the run from police in Zimbabwe after savagely attacking his ex-wife, mother of two Mitchell Kawome, on the 16th of September leaving her fighting for her life.

Muchegwa and his victim, Mitchell Kawome, were married for ten years and have two children together. However, Muchegwa had not been providing any form of support or child maintenance to his children. He has eight children with four different women. Of the eight, four were conceived outside of marriage while he was still married to Kawome.

Their marriage was marred by Muchegwa’s philandering, abusive, violent and controlling behaviour. She was routinely subjected to savage acts of physical violence, countless times, in front of her children whenever she confronted him about his behaviour.

Whenever Kawome tried to escape and leave the marriage in order to save herself and her children, Muchegwa would always follow her to her parents’ home and forcibly bring her back into a matrimonial home plagued by violence.

In 2013 and with the support of family and friends, Mitchell finally left after pictures of Muchegwa having a three-some with two unknown women went viral on social media.

Although she was finally free, Muchegwa vowed and threatened that if he couldn’t have her he was going to make sure that no one else would.

Since then he has physically attacked her whenever he bumps into her and has physically fought everyone who ever tried to date her. Still, nothing was done to protect her and her children.

The most recent attack happened on the 16th of September when Kawome and her friends ran into him at a night out in Pabloz, a night spot in Harare.

Mitchell and her friends then tried to run away but when they were outside he followed them and brutally attacked Mitchell with a bottle several times on the face while stomping on her lifeless body with his feet and fists.

No human being should be made to endure such a life of violence and torture. We should stop viewing domestic violence as a “cultural norm” or a taboo subject that we should not discuss in public. Women, whether married or single, should be able to exercise their fundamental human right to live a life of dignity, freedom, free from abuse and violence.

Let us help Mitchell Kawome and all other victims of domestic abuse and violence to get the justice they rightly deserve. The least we can do is to give her and her two children a voice by sharing their story with others. We should not let them suffer in silence.