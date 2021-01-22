United States President Joe Biden has warned his members of staff that he won’t entertain any member who disrespects the other.
“If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treated another colleague with disrespect, talked down to someone, I promise you; I will fire you on the spot. On the spot,” said Biden.
The current American President who inherited a divided nation from Donald Trump, has promised to unite the American people as one.
