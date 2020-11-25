South Africa: In a regrettable incident by both parties, some petrol station attendants gave a white man a rough treatment for calling them monkeys.

They used sticks, fists and kicks to assault him. The man tried to escape but was quickly mobbed by four attendants who made sure he was not able to escape.

The man also appeared to be hit by a car that was moving slowly at the garage but he seemed to have escaped unhurt.

While social media users seem to be excited about the assault, it is important to note that the actions of the petrol attendants are regrettable and a crime. Racism should be reported as it is a crime under South African law. It is also a social problem that is sometimes spearheaded by political leaders.

savana news

Like 224 Dislike 28

106977

1

0

cookie-check

Petrol station workers beat up white man for calling them monkeys..VIDEO

no