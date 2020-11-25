Police in Mashonaland West are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 23/11/20 in Chikuti where 5 suspects connived, tracked the victim who was accompanying his girlfriend to her place of residence and attacked him with unknown objects.

The victim’s girlfriend fled for her life when she sensed danger and returned only to find the victim lying dead in a pool of blood.

According to police investigations, the accused persons allegedly had a scuffle with the victim over an undisclosed matter at a nearby business centre prior to the offence.

Two of the suspects have since been arrested and are assisting the police with investigations.

Meanwhile, the police has urged members of the public to respect the sanctity of life, shun violence and resolve differences amicably.

-Zwnews

