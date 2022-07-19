Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Ezra Chadzamira says civil servants must work for Zanu PF so that they won’t starve.

He says civil servants are able to eat and go to the toilet at the mercy of the ruling party which is buttering their bread.

Apparently, his utterances have since stirred outrage.

Chadzamira made the sentiments while officiating at a soil and water conservation day event held at Bengo homestead in Masvingo rural ward 11 on Friday 2022.

Video credit: The Mirror.