City of Harare councillors met in a special full council meeting yesterday to consider a report on the controversial Pomona Waste to Energy Project investigation.

The City recently appointed a special investigation committee to probe the Pomona waste management deal between the Netherlands-based company Geogenix BV fronted by businessman, Delish Nguwaya and the local authority.

The committee was chaired by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Ian Makone and it has produced a report.

In a public notice recently, HCC acting town clerk Phakamile Moyo said: “Council appointed a Special Investigation Committee to look into the Pomona Waste to Energy project or agreement. The committee has started its work and is inviting members of the public who would like to make submissions on the matter.”

This followed after a special council meeting voted for the suspension of the 30-year waste management deal which will see Geogenix BV pocketing over US$240 million at US$22 000 a day from council for waste deliveries.

But, Local Government minister July Moyo wrote a letter on June 16, 2022 to the City of Harare stating that he had rescinded the June 2, 2022 resolution.

Zwnews