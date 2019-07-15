First Lady fears for her life, names soldiers spying to kill ED Mnangagwa.. AUDIO

Auxillia Mnangagwa confronts army, tells them to shoot ED as coup rumours refuse to go away

HARARE: Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has taken to Twitter and posted “a shocking audio” of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa ranting about alleged spying on her by the the army and a “loading coup” against her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In the audio clip Auxillia is pleading with the soldiers not to kill her because she has children and she is not a Mnangagwa by birth and blood.

She suggests that they must shoot President Mnangagwa who is their real target.

Mrs Mnangagwa can be heard shouting at senior military officers named as Murombo, Mhlanga and Manjoro.

She also repeat Grace Mugabe statement that she is not a hure(s_ex worker).

Writing about the shocking confrontation Jonathan Moyo said:

“Herewith a shocking audio of Auxillia Mnangagwa in an unprecedented rant by a First Lady in which she makes shocking allegations of army spying against her and reveals startling fears of what she says is a loading coup against her husband”.

Spotlight Zimbabwe, has for the past few months been reporting that powerful factions in the army want Mnangagwa to step down in favour of his powerful Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who however is currently battling ill-health.

Only last week Mnangagwa was seen officially opening Tariro Clinic and Youth Centre in Hopley, Harare, while wearing a bulletproof vest, sparking concerns he fears of another potential assassination attempt like the June 2018 White City Bombing in Bulawayo.

A government source who refused to be named said “the soldiers named in the clip leaked the audio so that if they die people will know the killers”.