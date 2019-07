A 35-year-old Chipinge man who is a self styled prophet s_exually abused five minors aged between 11 and 13 years old after luring them to his home where he would give them some zap naks.

Thereafter he would s_exually abuse them by having a_nal intercourse with them.

The accused person, Panashe Muchato of Takwirira compound, Green fuel estate, Chief Garahwa, Chipinge is still at large and anyone with information on his whereabouts may report to the nearest police station.