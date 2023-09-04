There was plenty of drama at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa when CIOs clashed with police officers over VIP access.

The race for VIP seats intensified, driven by the desire to witness this momentous event in utmost comfort.

An intense desire to witness the historic event from privileged vantage points sparked a fierce rivalry among CIO and police officers, resulting in a chaotic scene that unfolded before the bewildered eyes of the onlookers.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of pandemonium as law enforcers, clad in their official uniforms, became entangled in a web of tussles and arguments.