NO Angola, NO Zambia, NO Malawi, NO Eswatini, NO Tanzania, NO Botswana, NO Lesotho, NO Namibia, NO Madagascar, No Mauritius, NO Seychelles, NO Comoros
Only 3 SADC presidents are attending the presidential inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe today..HC
Today, 4 September 2023, we are at the Inauguration Ceremony of His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa, following his recent victory in the just ended elections. More than 11 Heads of State, Former Presidents, Prime Ministers & Vice Presidents are in attendance…FM
More than 11 Heads of State, Former Presidents, Prime Ministers & Vice Presidents are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/YLJfu2XQ5m
— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) September 4, 2023
Pyrrhic Victory
They are Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Mnangagwa’s cheer leader and sanctions… pic.twitter.com/ud52Dgovk5
— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 4, 2023