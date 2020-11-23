South African football family has been thrown into mourning following the death of Mamelodi Sundowns player Anele Ngcongca. The 33-year-old defender was said to have died in a ghastly vehicle accident on Monday, November 23.

Former South Africa international football player, Gent and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca dies aged 33. He was involved in a horror car accident in KZN early this morning.

The Amazulu bound Ngcongca was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene. His female companion is in a critical condition in hospital.

Bafana Bafana announced the sad news via social media:

Our condolences on the untimely passing away of former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, who died in a car accident this morning. May his soul RIP.

Condolences messages also came from the government.

A message posted by South Africa Government on twitter said:

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca. The soccer star was involved in a car accident. Ugqatso ulifezile!

Anele was set to be unveiled by Amazulu after agreeing to a year loan deal with them. Anele was part of the Bafana Bafana team that played in the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa. He once played for Belgium outfit FC Gent.

