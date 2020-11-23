Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has refuted claims that the recently issued TV licences were given to people and companies linked to the ruling party and government.

Those who were issued the licences were, Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), a subsidiary of diversified media group Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd, was one of the channels awarded a free-to-air television licence.

The other five are Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd trading- as NRTV, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, Acacia Media Group- trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications- trading as Ke Yona TV- and Channel Dzimbahwe- trading as Channel D.

Meanwhile, Jester Media trading as 3K TV, is reported to be owned by the Daily News; Rusununguko Media owned by the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA); Acacia Media Group, owned by Sharon Mugabe.

Mugabe once contested and lost in the Zanu PF primary election for Goromonzi South.

Other successful applicants were Fairtalk Communications reportedly partly owned by the ZNA, and Channel Dzimbahwe owned by former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Happison Muchechetere.

However, Mangwana says; “All the arguments against the awarding of licences to the 6 new players should be based on the merits of evidence coming from the public inquiries where all applicants were given a public opportunity to prove their worth.”

He says 3K TV- is owned by Tongara Family and Terence Mukupe, MediaNet is Fronted Warvet Doug Dhliwayo, Meditation is owned by same people as Jester who were given a licence, and that Conduit is fronted by Machana ZIFA Board Member.

He adds that in fact some of those who were not given the licences were the ones linked to ZANU PF or Govt who are as follows: Heart and Soul- Trevor Ncube is a PAC member, AB Comms -Hon Mandiwanzira ZANU PF MP, Blackberry Zim- Tobaiwa Mudede former RG, and Continental TV- Backed by Ezra Chadzamira -ZANU PF.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

106739

0

0

cookie-check

Mangwana rubbishes claims that TV licences were issued to govt linked entities

no