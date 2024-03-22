Categories: Zim Latest

Vic Falls man strangles girlfriend, keeps body for 2 days

Bothwell Nkomo (28) of Victoria Falls appeared before the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges after killing his girlfriend, Amanda Dube.

The State alleges that, on the 18th of March 2024, the accused person had an argument with his now deceased girlfriend wherein he strangled her to death using a shoelace.

The accused person did not report the matter to the police, keeping the body in his room for two days.

A witness discovered the body when she went to the accused person’s place in search of the deceased. She reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person and the recovery of the body which was already in a state of decomposition.

He made his initial court appearance yesterday and was remanded in custody to the 4th of April.

Share
23rd March 2024

Recent Posts

Value addition, beneficiation is the backbone of NDS; attainment of Vision 2030- Mnangagwa

Image- InfoMinZw President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says value addition and beneficiation is the backbone of… Read More

22nd March 2024

ZANU PF MP likens SADC to burial society, ‘suggests’ withdrawal from regional body

Image- OpenParlyZw Shamva South Member of Parliament, Joseph Mapiki, in a recent National Assembly debate… Read More

22nd March 2024

Gvt suspends Blue Circle, City Bus operating licences

Information filtering through is that the government has suspended operating licenses Bluecircle and City Bus… Read More

22nd March 2024

VIDEO, PICTURES: Tshabangu Meets President Mnangagwa, Defends Alliance

VIDEO: Controversial self appointed CCC Senator Sengezo Tshabangu was spotted at Pupu yesterday, where he… Read More

22nd March 2024

Man Receives Severe Beating After Being Caught Pants Down With Brother’s Wife, Maiguru

In a shocking incident, an unidentified Zimbabwean man faced brutal punishment after being caught bonking… Read More

22nd March 2024

Zimbabwean Socialite Shelter MacBolan Dies in Zanzibar Car Accident on Her Birthday

Tragedy struck as UK based Zimbabwean socialite Shelter MacBolan lost her life in a car… Read More

22nd March 2024