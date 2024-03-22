Vic Falls man strangles girlfriend, keeps body for 2 days

Bothwell Nkomo (28) of Victoria Falls appeared before the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges after killing his girlfriend, Amanda Dube.

The State alleges that, on the 18th of March 2024, the accused person had an argument with his now deceased girlfriend wherein he strangled her to death using a shoelace.

The accused person did not report the matter to the police, keeping the body in his room for two days.

A witness discovered the body when she went to the accused person’s place in search of the deceased. She reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person and the recovery of the body which was already in a state of decomposition.

He made his initial court appearance yesterday and was remanded in custody to the 4th of April.