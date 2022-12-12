A 40-year-old Victoria Falls man has been arraigned before a magistrate after he allegedly performed a sex act on his neighbour’s dog.

The suspect, who is from Chinotimba high-density suburb, appeared before resident magistrate Godswill Mavenge at the Victoria Falls magistrate’s courts on Wednesday charged with bestiality.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Allegations are that the man (name withheld for ethical reasons) allegedly abused the dog at his neighbour’s residence while standing behind a mango tree on 13 October.

“On October 13 at around 3 AM, the complainant Nolwazi Nyoni saw the accused behind a mango tree having sexual intercourse with her dog.

“The accused was asked why he was doing that by the complainant and he just apologised,” charged the prosecutor.

Apparently, according to a police sworn statement made by the complainant, the accused fled after committing the offence.

Nyoni said: “I then told him that we should go to the police station and he agreed.

“On our way to the police station, he then ran away and l proceeded alone to make a report leading to his arrest.”

His trial began on Thursday and state witnesses will be called to testify. | VicFallsLive