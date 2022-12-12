The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December 2022.

In a statement, ZERA said the United States dollar price was reduced by 5 cents from the price announced in September 2022.

Reads the statement:

Stakeholders are advised that LPG prices for December 2022 calculated according to the Petroleum (Liquid Petroleum Gas Pricing) Regulations 90 of 2021 are as follows:

US$ price/kg 1.83

ZWL price/kg 1 208.58

Operators are advised to display prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters. Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.

Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle.