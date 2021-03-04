Political journalist and commentator Karima Brown has died of complications due to Covid-19, eNCA confirmed on Thursday morning. Brown, a presenter on the broadcaster’s The Fix, had been on a ventilator after being admitted to hospital last month.

“For a long time, Karima has been a robust voice in South Africa’s media landscape. Her years of activism preceded this. She had a big personality and didn’t shy away from voicing her opinions. Karima believed in hope. She was also a loving mother, a loyal friend and a committed colleague. Her death leaves a massive void for many,” eNCA MD Norman Munzhelele said.

“Our thoughts are with her son, family and friends at this sad time.”

Colleagues in the media industry paid tribute to Brown, who had worked at a number of South Africa’s top media houses, including a stint as Group Editor-in-Chief at Independent Media.

“It is with shock and sadness that we learnt of the passing of one of media’s veteran journalists, Karima Brown. The media landscape in South Africa will be all the quieter and poorer without her voice, insights and larger than life personality,“ Dr Iqbal Survé, executive chairman of Independent Media said on Thursday.

“A committed and passionate journalist, Karima will be remembered for her fearlessness and most importantly, the significant contribution she made while she was Executive Editor at Independent Media, during a time of the Group’s transition and transformation.

“Karima’s untimely passing is yet another reminder of the harsh reality and ruthlessness of Covid-19, and our need for continued vigilance in stemming the spread of the disease and destruction it wreaks. Our heartfelt condolences go to her son Mikhail and her family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” said Dr Survé.

Aneez Salie, Independent Media’s current Group Editor-in-Chief, has expressed shock and sadness at Brown’s death. “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of Karima Brown from Covid-19 complications and extend our sincere condolences to her family and friends.

“Her death serves as yet another reminder to us, if we needed one, of the seriousness of the pandemic,” Salie said.

“I’m gutted. Karima was a great leader and most importantly a journalist who listened to others and backed you to the hilt. She didn’t suffer fools,” former Independent Media editor Gasant Abarder, said.

“Many wanted to know why Karima and I got on so well. It’s because we were both from Salt River and I grew up with strong women just like Karima. We are poorer for losing her and wish her family and friends my sincerest condolences.”

“My deepest condolences to Karima Brown’s family following the news of her passing. She was courageous, bold and incredibly fearless. May her soul rest in peace,“ Newzroom Africa anchor Cathy Mohlahlana posted on Twitter.

“Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Karima Brown. Say what you will but her work ethic was unmatched. Rest in peace,” the DA’s Sakhile Mngadi said.

Veteran radio and TV presenter Ashraf Garda said: “I’m saddened by news of the passing away of Karima Brown from Covid19 related causes. We worked together when she was executive producer on SAfm’s Am Live. She struck me then as a driven, fearless leader that backed her team. My dua prayers are for her and her family.”

