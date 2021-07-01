Veteran South African musician, Ntate Steve Kekana has died.

He was 63.

According to reports filtering through, his manager Xolani Majozi has confirmed Kekana’s death.

Yes, it is true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family.

“I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that he’s no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him.

“I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event around him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations,” quotes a local news publication.