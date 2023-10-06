Veteran South African crooner Freddie Gwala is set to reconnect with his Bulawayo fans at The Mitre tonight and tomorrow.

Born in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, and growing up in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, Gwala set himself apart from other artists with his repertoire, which focuses on township and prison life.

His music style, which he defines as Zumba, goes hand-in-hand with his fashion sense.

His look is not complete without a jacket, wool and hat.

After all these years, Gwala still represents the old pantsula culture.

He however, credits strong passion for music and people as elements that contributed to his longevity in the music industry.

“I have never seen myself as a celebrity. As you can see, I have always lived in the township.

“The secret of lasting this long in the industry is God, discipline, respect for the craft and the love for the people. I’m one person who is loved by people and I give them time to take pictures with me.”

Gwala boasts of having many fans in Zimbabwe as in his home country, SA.

‘Amadamara’ as Gwala is known, is no stranger in the city of Kings’ musical corridors.

He has featured a plethora of artistes from the Western side of the country including Austria-based Vusa Mkhaya as well as traditional gospel musician Abednego Sikhosana.

His reunion with Bulawayo will come full circle as he recently paid homage to Highlanders Football Club’s mean footballing streak that saw the Bulawayo outfit go for 18 matches unbeaten.

The song titled, “Highlanders ekaMatshobana” cemented Gwala’s legendary status among locals and his visit to the city will bring nostalgia to his fans.

Zwnews