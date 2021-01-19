Mukudzei Mudzi, who was one of only two remaining members of Zanu’s Dare ReChimurenga war council has been denied national hero status.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the veteran nationalist will be accorded a state-assisted funeral.

Speaking at State House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa described the nationalist as a hard-working man who dedicated his life to liberate Zimbabwe from the yoke of colonial bondage.

Until his death he and former Zanu PF Politburo member and Cabinet minister Cde Rugare Gumbo were the two surviving members of the Dare ReChimurenga, the war council constituted to execute the liberation struggle.

That Dare ReChimurenga was headed by the late chairman of Zanu, Cde Herbert Chitepo, with Cde Mudzi as Secretary for Administration.

-Zwnews