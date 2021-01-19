Chief Mashayamombe has died.

The Chief died yesterday at Norton Hospital were he had been admitted after he developed breathing problems.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana confirmed receiving the sad news.

“We have received sad news that we have lost Chief Mashayamombe.

“He is reported to have developed breathing problems yesterday and was taken to Norton hospital where he died upon arrival in the evening,” he said.

More details to follow…

-Zwnews