The Vendors Initiative (VISET) is currently hosting an Informal Sector Policy Engagement Forum in partnership with Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) in Gweru.

VISET Executive Director Samuel Wadzai says the forum is meant to unpack some of the challenges faced by the Informal Economy during the COVID-19 era & opportunities emerging as economies are reopening.

Meanwhile, participants have outlined their expectations from the engagement meeting, which includes clarity on the recently introduced SI and harassment of traders by law enforcement.

In his introductory remarks, Wadzanai outlined the work done under the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa, which works to build vibrant and tolerant democracies by promoting human rights, good governance and the rule of law.

He said this has helped in bringing policy makers and informal traders together in constructive dialogue and pointed out how it has improved informal traders working environment.

Apparently, Mayor of Gweru Councillor Josiah Makombe thanked VISET for the forum and said the engagement is particularly important in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic where the local authority has had to make decisions that are painful but necessary to contain the pandemic.

He said GCC wants to review bylaws so that markets are constructed in an inclusive manner.

VISET is a national union of vendors formed to spearhead the social and economic transformation of street vendors by championing their quest to earn livelihoods.

