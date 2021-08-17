PEOPLE living with HIV and Aids can receive Covid-19 vaccination as a way of protecting themselves against the disease, health officials have said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said inoculation is a safe way for people living with HIV and Aids to reduce the risk of illness and its consequences if one gets exposed to the virus.

Manicaland provincial health promotion officer Mrs Agnes Mugumbate allayed any fears of health complications arising from getting the Covid-19 jabs.

She said research has shown that coronavirus vaccines are not harmful to people taking HIV and Aids medication.

Mrs Mugumbate also urged people to continue adhering to preventive measures and observing World Health Organisation-recommended protocols even after getting vaccinated.

manica post