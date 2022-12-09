University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students wrote part one of their examinations in the dark after power suddenly went off at the institution.

This comes amid the unyielding nationwide power crisis.

This week, UZ students had to write their examinations in the dark in Great Hall.

UZ acting registrar Munyaradzi Madambe yesterday confirmed the issue to NewsDay.

Zimbabwe is currently facing a serious power crisis.

This has been attributed to diminishing water levels at Kariba Dam, further compounded by obsolete power generation equipment.

Recently, legislators urged the power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority to hike tariffs saying current charges are not viable.

Zimbabwe has for years been importing power from neighbouring countries like South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique, however they are no longer able to supply as they used to.

Zwnews