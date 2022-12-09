Zimbabwe international Kuda Mahachi is set to make a sensational return to football in the fast-approaching January transfer window with several clubs showing strong interest.

Mahachi last played competitive football in mid-February while with SuperSport who then suspended him in May – subject to judicial processes – after allegations of child abuse and attempted murder against him surfaced.

His contract was then not renewed upon its expiry at the end of June as he frequented Tredgold Magistrates Court in Bulawayo where the case was being heard.

“We are already in talks with a few clubs with regards to Kuda,” says his agent Gibson Mahachi.

“Now that everything has been cleared around it is time to concentrate on football.

“He is hungry to get back on the field because he has lost so much while on the side lines dealing with this case.

“The plan is to get him back into a club as soon as January because he is an experienced left footer who can do a job in many teams,” says Mahachi.

Word is that two clubs in the PSL have already been engaged as they are keen on a player with Mahachi’s profile who can play anywhere on the left flank.

The 29-year-old has also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Golden Arrows through his time in the PSL.

Mahachi was acquitted at the Tredgold Magistrates Court after the State failed to prove essential elements of the case with evidence given by witnesses disjointed and contradictory.

He has since detailed how much the case has drained him financially while enduring death threats and depression. – KickOff