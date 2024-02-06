Use your 2 thirds majority in parliament to make sound economic policies, Mzembi tells ZANU PF

Exiled former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi has implored the ruling party ZANU PF to use its two-thirds majority in parliament to make policies that are economically sound.

“I place the Economy of Zimbabwe before

@ZANUPF_Official, that they at Policy level convene an Extraordinary Policy Discussion/ Caucus on how they are going to use their new

2/3 Majority in

@ParliamentofZim to make once and for all far reaching legislation & decisions to fix the Economy which this last January nose dived into

1. Hyperinflation

2. Has seen unprecedented depreciation of our currency. Both causing immense suffering & sky rocketing prices beyond the reach of the masses,” he says.

Apparently, ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says the ruling party will not abuse its two-thirds majority in parliament.

His sentiments comes after the ruling party gained two-thirds majority in parliament following the just ended by-elections.

Zanu PF now holds 190 of the 280 seats in the National Assembly, surpassing the 187 seats required to hold a two-thirds majority

The six constituencies are Chegutu West Cdes (Wellington Timburwa), Seke (Munyaradzi Kashambe), Goromonzi South (Washington Zhanda), Mkoba North (Edgar Ncube), Pelandaba-Tshabalala (Joseph Tshuma), and Zvimba East (Kudakwashe Mananzva).

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana confirmed the results yesterday.

Meanwhile, fears are that the ruling party will use its two-thirds majority to change the constitution in its favour.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is rumoured to be angling for a change of Constitution to allow him to run for a third term after 2028 general elections.

Zwnews