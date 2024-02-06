Man fined US$200 for ‘beating up’ Tongai Mnangagwa

HARARE – Antony Mwedziwendira, the Harare man accused of assaulting tourism deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa and his aide Wellington Vengesai during a recent confrontation over parking, has been fined US$200 after pleading guilty to the offence.

This is after the 30-year-old appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya who imposed an alternative sentence of two months’ imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

Mwedziwendira, identified as a security detail at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare, is facing another charge of unlawful possession of drugs and is jointly charged with one Jasper Cephas Kuziva, aged 25.

On this count, the two were remanded in custody pending bail ruling.

Prosecuting, Thomas Chanakira alleged that Mwedziwendira assaulted the minister and his aide following a quarrel over parking space.

Mnangagwa is a nephew to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to court papers, on January 30 at around 10PM, at Number 6 Trud Mansions, corner 6th Street and Five Avenue in Harare, Vengesai accompanied Mnangagwa and Handson Gapa out of his apartment to his motor vehicle parked outside after attending a party held at his flat.

It is alleged that on the way to the parking space, Mnangagwa and Gapa encountered a fuming Mwedziwendira who scolded them for having parked their cars in a manner that left fellow motorists blocked.

Mwedziwendira was said to have accosted and held Mnangagwa by the collar before turning and charging at Vengesai.

The court was also told he grabbed Vengesai’s beard with both hands and mocked him for not shaving.

