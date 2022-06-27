A US$50 million hotel project is on the cards in Victoria Falls, as the transformation of the prime tourism destination into a world-class city and resort gains momentum.

Victoria Falls council has partnered with a private company to set up the hotel.

The resort town is registering notable developments despite the dampening impact of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Spanning almost 1.7 kilometres, and split between Zimbabwe and Zambia, the mighty Victoria Falls can be seen from both sides of the Zambezi River and has two entrance gates.

The majestic Victoria Falls is an obvious must do, must visit and must see destination.

The town and resort boasts a multitude of activities which make it a great place to visit.

Besides the roaring falls that stand before the raging Zambezi River which in themselves are the true reason for the visit, there are a number of other exhilarating activities that one can partake in.

Bungee jumping, white water rafting, abseiling and of course the luxurious river boat cruises are all available in one place.

Zwnews