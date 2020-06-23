There seems to be no end in sight to Zimbabwe’s surging Covid19 cases after 23 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 512.

Of the 23 new cases reported, 21 are returnees who were in neighbouring South Africa while two new infections are local transmissions, health authorities reported Tuesday morning.

“As at June 22, 2020, Zimbabwe had 512 confirmed cases, including 64 recoveries and six deaths. Four of the cases were recorded in Bulawayo, 10 in Harare, four in Mashonaland west two in Midlands and three in Masvingo provinces,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in its latest update.

Zwnews