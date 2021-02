The ruling party, ZANU PF Politburo meeting, which was recently postponed is being held at the party headquarters this afternoon.

The meeting, which is being chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to deliberate on a number of issues including the COVID 19 vaccination programme.

ZANU PF officials undergoing Covid-19 screening in preparation for today’s Politburo meeting at ZANU PF Headquarters.

-Zwnews