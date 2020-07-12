Police authorities have confirmed that four people died on the spot when a Toyota Corsa they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck close to Kaguvi Vocational Training Centre between Gweru and Kwekwe, Friday night.

According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred at the 249km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo highway at around 10.30pm Friday night. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the Toyota Corsa was being driven by Munyaradzi Mutero with three passengers on board while the Kwekwe-bound haulage truck was being driven by Maxwell Goto.

“I can confirm that an accident occurred at the 249km peg along Harare-Bulawayo highway where a Toyota Corsa, which had four people on board, collided head on with a haulage truck. The circumstances are that the driver of the Toyota Corsa encroached onto the right lane ahead of an oncoming truck. The truck ran over the Toyota Corsa and all the occupants died on the spot. Police attended the scene and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident,” he said.

The bodies of the deceased quartet were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.