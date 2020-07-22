Police authorities in Zimbabwe have disclosed the names of four people, including two juveniles, who perished in a horrific road accident which occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The accident was first reported by Zwnews soon after its occurrence on Monday with the police initially confirming ignorance over the carnage.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since confirmed the accident which occurred along the Kwekwe-Gokwe highway and identified the deceased quartet as Precious Ndlovu, Mariah Ndlovu (whose ages were not given) and Progress Chapiringana (3) as well as Mellisa Jeke (3months).

“I can confirm that four people died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling dislodged a rear right tyre. Upon approaching the 9-kilometer peg near Tiger Reef, the vehicle dislodged its rear right tyre and the driver lost control of the vehicle at around 2:45 AM on Tuesday morning,”

He said the 7-passenger Nissan Caravan omnibus swerved a number of times before overturning and landing on its right side.

All the deceased four perished on the spot while the other on-board passengers, who are reported to be in a stable condition, were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital.

“We caution the public against travelling at night especially during this time of covid-19. We warn motorists also to check the condition of their vehicles before embarking on journeys,” Nyathi warned.

Zwnews