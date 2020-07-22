Reason Nyamadzawo, a revered academic and former Zanu PF Councilor who is also a grandfather to the slain 6-year-old Alexia who posthumously grabbed headlines after she was killed by her mother in South Africa recently, has died.

He was 76.

The Nyamadzawo family told this publication that the two-time Ward 5 Councilor, who has been unwell for the past few days, succumbed to sugar diabetes at a private medical facility in Kwekwe, yesterday morning.

The late former Councilor is also a retired teacher who is locally credited for the construction of Tasungana Primary School in Mbizo suburb- where he later taught and headed before eventually calling it quits.

He was born in Shamva in 1944 and served as Councilor for two terms in Kwekwe’s Ward 5.

Nyamadzawo is survived by his wife, five children and five grandchildren.

During the burial of his slain granddaughter Alexia Nyamadzawo in Kwekwe a couple of months ago, the former Zanu PF Councilor said their family had forgiven the late juvenile’s killer mother, Fungai.

Burial arrangements were still underway during the time of publishing, and mourners are gathered at the late Councilor’s residence in Mbizo Extension 4, Kwekwe.

more details to follow…

