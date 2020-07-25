After being arrested while going to cover a press conference, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga has been released.

Mhlanga said he was released after the intervention of national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

He was arrested Saturday morning together with female journalist Ruvimbo Nyikadzino at a roadblock while on their way to a press conference by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana.

Mhlanga told Zwnews that the arresting officers failed to raise charges against them.

His arrest comes barely five days after another journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono was picked up by state security agents at his residence and is now being charged with inciting public violence.

Chin’ono, together with Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, are accused of inciting members of the public to engage in acts of violence ahead of public protests tentatively set for 31 July 2020.

Zwnews